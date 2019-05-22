Vehicle crash closes Big Isle highway

Hawaii island police closed a section of Highway 190 this morning due to a vehicle crash.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes on Saddle Road, Waikoloa Drive and Kaiminani Drive.
