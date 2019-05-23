Kailua Beach Park tops annual list of U.S. beaches

Coast expert Stephen P. Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, has named Kailua Beach Park the No. 1 beach in the U.S. this year.

Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, described Kailua as a “beautiful, white sand, coral beach with generally small waves, making it great for swimming and kayaking.”

He added that it was a popular activity to kayak out to the “offshore isles,” and that the larger one has a nice, sandy beach. The Mokuluas — Moku Nui and Moku Iki — are both state-protected bird sanctuaries. Kayakers are only permitted to land at Moku Nui, the larger islet.

Leatherman added that Kailua Beach Park has lifeguards, free parking, bathrooms, beach showers and picnic tables, among other amenities. He said it was only minutes away from the “village of Kailua,” where there are good restaurants, and places to pick up plate lunches and drinks for the beach.

Kailua was No. 1, followed by Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina at No. 2, and Grayton Beach State Park in the Florida panhandle at No. 3.

Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki was No. 5 on the list this year. It took the No. 1 spot in 2014.

Leatherman has selected the annual “Top 10 Beaches” since 1991, using 50 criteria, including water and sand quality, safety and management. Bonus points are awarded for prohibition of smoking on beaches.

Numerous Hawaii beaches have landed on the list, including Kapalua Bay Beach on Maui in 2018, Hanauma Bay in 2016 and Waimanalo Bay Beach Park in 2015.

The full Top 10 list for 2019:

1. Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii

2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

3. Grayton Beach State Park Florida panhandle

4. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

6. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

7. Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

8. Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii

9. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

10. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina