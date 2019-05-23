Parental Guidance: ‘Aladdin’

“ALADDIN”

>> Rated: PG for some action/peril.

>> What it’s about: A thief, Aladdin, falls in love with Princess Jasmine and uses three wishes from a genie to get closer to her. The film lends itself well to live action, because it has timeless themes and lessons about power, love and embracing your authentic self.

>> The kid attractor factor: Familiarity with the earlier animated film, as well as the colorful musical genre. The love story between Aladdin and Jasmine is genuinely romantic, and Aladdin’s struggle with his own pride and unwillingness to own his identity as a riff-raff street rat is eminently relatable.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Be yourself, power corrupts, look out for others, and don’t lie.

>> Violence: Some chase scenes, threatening, etc.

>> Sexuality: A chaste kiss.

>> Parents advisory: A fun film for the whole family.