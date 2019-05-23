Hawaii Bowl returns to Christmas Eve

The Hawaii Bowl will return to its traditional Christmas Eve slot this year.

It will be the 14th time in its 18-years that the bowl game will be played on Dec. 24. The 2018 game was held on Dec. 22, the earliest date in its history.

“We’re excited to return to the 24th,” said Daryl Garvin, the game’s executive director. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

This year the bowl has contractual tie-ins with the Mountain West Conference, Brigham Young University and the American Athletic Conference.

Garvin declined to speculate on possible matchups. But since the game is one of 15 bowls owned and operated by ESPN Events, if the University of Hawaii and BYU are both bowl-eligible the Rainbow Warriors would likely be the MWC representative and could play the Cougars for the first time in the postseason.