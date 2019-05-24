Driver charged with manslaughter in 3-vehicle crash in Kona

Hawaii island police have charged a 21-year-old man with manslaughter following a three-vehicle collision in Kona on Wednesday that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Traffic enforcement officers on Thursday night charged Christopher Raymond Helmlinger with manslaughter, a Class “A” felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Helmlinger’s bail was set at $100,000.

He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled today.

On Wednesday, officers responding to the collision found an unresponsive man lying on the roadway on Highway 190 near the 14-mile-marker.

Officers determined during an investigation that Helmlinger passed several vehicles in a no-passing zone just south of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection. Witnesses reported that a white 2006 Honda Pilot SUV drove in a reckless manner and passed several vehicles at speeds over the posted 50 mph limit. Witnesses later identified the driver as Helmlinger.

The victim was identified as Hawaii Fire Department Captain David Alan Mahon of Kailua-Kona, an 18-year veteran who had recently been promoted to captain. Mahon was headed home at the time of the crash.

Witnesses of the accident are asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 ext. 229.