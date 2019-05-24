PUC advances effort to cut electricity costs

The Public Utilities Commission issued a decision and order Thursday to prioritize new regulations designed to lower electricity costs, improve customer service, expand customer choices and cost-effectively meet the state’s clean- energy goals. Read more
