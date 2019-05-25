Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The family of Sheldon Haleck, who died after being Tasered by Honolulu police, are the plaintiffs in a civil case against three officers. A Page B1 story Friday referred to the plaintiffs as “the prosecution.”

>> Honolulu City Councilman Ikaika Anderson said he has met and spoken with leaders of a group and other constituents opposing plans for Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. A Page B1 story Friday reported that opponents said they have been unable to meet or speak with Anderson.