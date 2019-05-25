Dive into fun at these 5 cool pools, water parks

-
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Aquatica Orlando’s newest waterslide, KareKare Curl, opened in April. Two riders, who face each other on the raft, experience a 35-foot drop in the enclosed tube and then rush up a vertical wave wall. The ride takes about 15 to 20 seconds to complete.
Diving boards and the deep end have been replaced by daredevil drops and surf zones. Here are five places where you and the family can splash together in cool pools and water parks.
