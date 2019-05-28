Column: Mindfully move through the day

We live our days with wandering minds.

For example, have you ever drifted off in thought while reading a book and been halfway through a page before you realized you weren’t absorbing what you read?

Have you ever driven home but not remembered the details of the journey? Research shows that our minds wander 47% of the time. That’s almost half our lives that we have been missing because we are not present!

Because our repeated experiences shape our brain and sculpt our experiences, paying attention to what we are doing is good, but how we pay attention is the important part of mindfulness that is often misunderstood. Mindfulness is not just about being present and aware; it’s also about not judging where you are and accepting your state of mind — as well as the moment.

Make it a point to “be friends” with any moment you are in, no matter whether it’s painful or frightening. If you are not at peace with it, your inner experience is driven by liking or hating the moment. Spaciousness of mind comes through accepting any moment. If you practice mindfulness, you can be amidst tremendous challenges and simultaneously have immense composure and clarity because you are less emotionally reactive.

DAILY MISSION: More than a state of mind, mindfulness is a way of being. Bring your awareness to any state you are in. If you are irritated or confused, practice being “OK” with it. If you are happy elated and joyful, practice being “OK” with that as well.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.