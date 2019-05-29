Body of missing Maui hiker Noah Mina found

The body of missing hiker Noah “Kekai” Mina was found early this morning.

His family confirmed that searchers in a helicopter spotted Mina’s body about 300 feet below a fall line — the most direct route down a mountain — in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai.

Mina, 35, was reported missing on May 20 in the Kapilau Ridge Trail in the West Maui Forest Reserve.

Recovery efforts are in progress, and a full statement will be made later by authorities.