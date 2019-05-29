Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has offered to partner with both Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association and Hawaii Restaurant Association to fund Hawaii Hotel & Restaurant Show’s scholarship initiatives in order to continue to provide resources for the next generation in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
