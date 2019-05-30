Neighborhood board election draws more than 18,000 voters

Results of Honolulu’s neighborhood board elections were certified by the Neighborhood Commission Wednesday and were posted on the commission’s website this morning.

All but 29 of 435 seats for 33 boards are being filled. Elected members begin their two-year term July 1.

Four of the 406 filled races were tied and will be recounted. If there is still no winner, the races will be decided by lottery in the next five days. Parties involved in the tied races will be offered the opportunity to witness the drawing in person.

The 18,450 ballots cast represents a return rate of 10.26 percent, the highest voter participation since 2007.

The results are available at the commission office website at http://www.honolulu.gov/NCO and are also available at the Neighborhood Commission Office located at 925 Dillingham Blvd., Suite 160.

Neighborhood boards with vacancies may appoint qualified residents to fill those vacancies when the new term begins. The list of vacancies will be available on the NCO website.

Call NCO at 768-3705 or visit www.honolulu.gov/NCO for more information.