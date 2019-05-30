Parental Guidance: ‘Ma’

“MA”

>> Rated: R for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use.

>> What it’s about: A group of teens grow close to a woman who lets them party at her house, until the relationship turns obsessive and dangerous. Octavia Spencer, in the title role, goes dark and sadistic with an enthusiastic glee, her signature smile (and those bangs!), creating one of the most memorable horror villains in recent history.

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens will be drawn to the horror-comedy genre.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Be careful who you accept booze from. Always be nice; you never know what will come back to haunt you.

>> Violence: Some extreme bloody images and body horror.

>> Language: Swearing and strong language throughout.

>> Sexuality: Frank references to sex, an onscreen sex act, full frontal male nudity.

>> Drugs: Onscreen marijuana use and drinking by teens.

>> Parents advisory: This movie is inappropriate for kids. Teens maybe, if they can handle it.