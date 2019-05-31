Coast Guard and county responders coordinate man’s rescue from capsized boat off of Ko Olina

The U.S. Coast Guard and first responders rescued a man this morning after his 15-foot recreational vessel capsized about a mile off of Ko Olina on Oahu.

The Coast Guard worked with the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety to rescue the boater, as well as tow his vessel back to shore at Barbers Point Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported, and there was no discharge of pollution from the capsized vessel.

Fortunately, the boater was able to activate a functioning Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

“This is a great example of why operational safety equipment can make such a difference,” said Lt. Meagan Bowis, command center chief at Sector Honolulu, in a news release. “The mariner had a functioning EPIRB allowing immediate notification of an issue and coordination of a quick and efficient response with our local partners.”

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notice of the EPIRB alert at about 10 a.m. today. They issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice and diverted a nearby Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew.

Watchstanders also notified HFD and Ocean Safety, which dispatched a fireboat crew and jet ski operators.

On scene, the air crew found the boater clinging to his overturned vessel, which had reportedly been capsized by a large wave. Jet ski operators were able to pick the man up, while responders righted the vessel and towed it back to shore.

Weather on-scene at the time of the incident included winds of 11 miles per hour, and seas up to 2 feet high. The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for waters southeast of Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island, in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday