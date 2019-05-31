Hawaii’s per pupil spending ranks 15th highest in the nation

The amount Hawaii spends to educate its public school students has risen with the national average and the Aloha State still ranks 15th among the states in per pupil spending.

That’s according to new data released by the Census Bureau.

Overall, per pupil spending for kindergarten through 12th grade rose 3.7% nationally in the 2017 fiscal year to $12,201, up from $11,763 in 2016, the bureau reported.

In Hawaii, per pupil spending was $14,322 in 2017, up 4.2% from $13,748 the previous year. Hawaii also ranked 15th highest in spending in 2016, up from 17th in 2015.

The cost of living varies widely from state to state and is not factored into the data.

New York spent the most per pupil at $23,091, followed by the District of Columbia ($21,974) and Connecticut ($19,322).

Per pupil spending was lowest in Utah ($7,179), Idaho ($7,486) and Oklahoma ($7,940).

Per pupil spending encompasses current operational expenditures, including salaries, employee benefits, professional, technical, instructional and support services. It excludes capital outlays.