Brush fire closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions by Plantation Road

Honolulu police said Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions by Plantation Road this afternoon due to brush fire.
Traffic was being re-routed to Kaukonahua Road, police said in an alert shortly after 1 p.m.
Honolulu police said Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions by Plantation Road this afternoon due to brush fire.
Traffic was being re-routed to Kaukonahua Road, police said in an alert shortly after 1 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.