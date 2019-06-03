Brazil soccer coach says Neymar rape allegation is personal matter

RIO DE JANEIRO >> The rape allegation against Neymar dominated Brazil soccer coach Tite’s news conference today.

Tite spoke about the case for the first time as Brazil’s prepares to play in the Copa America, saying it was a personal matter and he won’t judge the player. Eighteen of the 25 questions were about Neymar.

“I know this is a personal matter and there needs to be time for people to judge the facts. I won’t allow myself to judge the facts,” Tite said. “What I can say to you is that I’ve been with Neymar for three years and in personal matters, between me and him, he is loyal and truthful.”

A woman told Sao Paulo police on Friday that Neymar raped her in a Paris hotel on May 15. Neymar denied the allegation in an Instagram post.

National team coordinator Edu Gaspar confirmed a police investigator visited the team’s training ground on Saturday to get information on the case.

“The first thing I did was to get some legal help,” Gaspar said. “The idea is that the legal help is here to solve the case as quickly as possible so the athlete can be with a cool head for Copa America.”

Gaspar also said Neymar will be released from training and matches whenever needed. The Copa America, being played in Brazil, runs from June 14 to July 7.

“The suggestion I have is that he is available as much as possible to respond to (police) requests,” Gaspar said.