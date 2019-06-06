USS Missouri stamp to be unveiled on deck of storied battleship

The U.S. Postal Service is unveiling a new Forever stamp depicting the USS Missouri, America’s last battleship, at a public event to be held on the deck of the ship at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday morning.

The 11 a.m. unveiling coincides with the 75th anniversary of the USS Missouri’s commissioning on June 11, 1944.

In addition to remarks by U.S. Navy and USPS dignitaries, the event, which is free and open to the public, will feature stamp sales and cancellations, and culminate with the unveiling of the stamp.

Special commemorative cancellations of the USS Missouri stamp will be offered at the site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The stamp art depicts Missouri in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945. The battleship earned numerous combat awards and citations during her decades of service, which include World War II, the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm.

She also played a momentous role when she hosted the ceremony marking Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.

The USS Missouri stamp will be available for purchase, starting June 11, at Post Offices nationwide, online at USPS.com and by phone at 800-782-6724.