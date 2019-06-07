Honolulu rail officials deliver updated recovery plan to Federal Transit Administration

Honolulu rail chief Andrew Robbins this morning hand-delivered to federal transit officials in San Francisco a revised recovery plan for Oahu’s beleaguered $9.2 train line.

Federal Transit Administration officials have been withholding about $744 million in promised funding pending the approval of an updated recovery plan.

The FTA demanded a recovery plan from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation when the price tag for the rail project ballooned from a projected $5.3 billion.

The City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday to approve the plan via Resolution 19-115. Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi was the lone “no” vote.

According to the resolution, the city has now submitted five updated recovery plan updates in response to additional concerns and questions raised by federal transit officials since first submitting a draft revised financial plan to the FTA on Dec. 1, 2017.

Robbins was joined by HART board member Hoyt Zia in delivering the updated plan to FTA Region IX Administrator Ray Tellis at his office today.