Maui Fire Department uses helicopter to rescue teen from steep trail

Maui Fire Department personnel airlifted a 14-year-old boy today off a ledge on a steep trail at Uaoa Bay.
Three teenagers were going down the trail leading to the shoreline when one of them became stuck on a “very steep part of the trail,” MFD officials said in a news release.
The fire department’s helicopter, Air 1, airlifted the uninjured teen at 11:21 a.m. to a landing zone near the trail head.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.