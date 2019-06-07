Maui Fire Department uses helicopter to rescue teen from steep trail

Maui Fire Department personnel airlifted a 14-year-old boy today off a ledge on a steep trail at Uaoa Bay.

Three teenagers were going down the trail leading to the shoreline when one of them became stuck on a “very steep part of the trail,” MFD officials said in a news release.

The fire department’s helicopter, Air 1, airlifted the uninjured teen at 11:21 a.m. to a landing zone near the trail head.