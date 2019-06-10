Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kauai

A 34-year-old Kapaa man died Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Kapahi, Kauai police announced today.
The motorcyclist was heading east on Kawaihau Road at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday when he apparently lost control.
Police said he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Nissan pickup truck.
Kauai police said he was presumed dead, and was taken to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was formally pronounced dead.
The pickup truck driver, also 34 of Kapaa, did not report any injuries.
A portion of the road was closed Sunday while Kauai Police Department conducted an investigation for several hours. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police said the motorcyclist’s identity is not yet being released.
