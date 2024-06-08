Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police open attempted murder investigation in Nanakuli

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in the Nanakuli area early this morning.

According to a Honolulu Police Department bulletin, a 22-year-old man noticed a vehicle following him while he was driving. He “heard loud noises and observed his vehicle’s rear window shatter.”

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene and their identity is unknown at this time. There were no injuries reported.

No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

