Record-setting heat beats down on Hawaii but relief on the way

Temperatures will remain high, and trade winds weak today, but some relief may be on the way, weather forecasters said.

With the surrounding ocean running a few degrees warmer than normal, daytime highs over land are expected to be slightly warmer than normal, climbing to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit for leeward areas this afternoon, said forecasters at the National Weather Service.

The Windward YMCA recorded a pool temperature of 90 degrees this morning, and was working to cool it down.

More record temperatures, meanwhile, were set over the weekend.

On Friday, a record high of 91 degrees was set for the day at Honolulu, breaking the record of 89 set in 2005; in Kahului, a record of 95 degrees was recorded, breaking the high temperature of 90 set in 2008. On Saturday, a record of 90 degrees at Honolulu, and 91 degrees in Kahului tied with records set in 1997 and 1996, respectively.

On Sunday, a record high of 92 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the record of 91 set in 1989.

Trade winds are expected to increase slightly on Tuesday, marking a return moderate levels, as high pressure builds north of the state. They are expected to stick around through the weekend.