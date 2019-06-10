Siren tests scheduled for Makua Cave, Hanauma Bay this week

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and city are conducting another round of siren testing, starting Wednesday, on Oahu.

On Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., tests will be conducted at Makua Cave in Waianae and Kalihi Valley District Park.

On Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., tests will be conducted at Waimanalo Town Center and Hanauma Bay in Hawaii Kai.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. The testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, HI-EMA technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens, which are being updated across the state as part of its outdoor warning program.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or with reports of malfunctions may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.