Ex-Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa to visit Hawaii schools to promote NFL pre-season game

Former Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa, current safety John Johnson III and the team’s cheerleaders will be in Honolulu this weekend to help promote the Aug. 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium.

The Rams’ game and community events are part of a partnership with the sponsoring Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Tinoisamoa, who played for the University of Hawaii 2000-2002 and was second round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2003, will visit Farrington High School Friday at 10 a.m. to host a Cleats for Character session with the school’s varsity football program, the Rams announced.

The Rams will donate football cleats worn by their players to students. Tinoisamoa and Rams representatives also will “lead participants in discussions about the values of good character, the importance of goal setting, and the transferable life skills that can be attained through sports,” the team said.

On Friday and Saturday at ‘Iolani School, the Rams will host a 7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships featuring 300 students from eight public high schools across the state. The event will include pool play games, tournaments, skill stations and competitions.

Johnson and Tinoisamoa are scheduled will make appearances throughout the championships to support the local high school teams, provide tips and instruction to participants and lead group discussions.

Saturday at 8:30 a.m. the Rams cheerleaders will host 300 youth (grades K-12) for a Cheer Camp at ‘Iolani School.

During the camp, cheerleaders will lead youth participants in warm-up and stretching exercises as well as a choreographed dance routines. Following the session, Rams Cheerleaders will perform for the youth and spectators in attendance.

Sunday, Johnson will participate in a variety of activities, including stand-up paddle boarding in Waikiki and an interactive culinary experience featuring local cuisine and craft cocktails.