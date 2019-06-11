Honolulu police seeking suspect in connection with kidnapping in Waimanalo

Honolulu police are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Waimanalo.

Police said the suspect broke into the victim’s home at about 11 p.m. Monday and assaulted her.

He allegedly took her property and forced her into his vehicle. Police said he continued to the assault her as he drove around the windward side and prevented her from leaving the vehicle.

At some point, the suspect let her go in the windward area.

Police said she sustained multiple abrasions, cuts and bruises to her body. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded but she refused treatment.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division received a report of the kidnapping case at 1:45 a.m. today.

The case has been passed to the Domestic Violence Detail.