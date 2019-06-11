Large shark seen near Point Panic

A 12-foot shark was sighted near Point Panic off Kakaako at 11:15 a.m. today, ocean safety officials said.
Lifeguards are warning swimmers of the shark sighting, but because there is no beach in the area, no signs will be placed there.
Ocean safety officials did not identify what type of shark it was, but noted that it was not aggressive.
