Column: Humility will help you go far

We have all met someone who is impressed with their own success and importance, and have seen how it’s not long before they stop being impressive, no matter how successful they seem.

As human beings it’s easy to operate from ego, where we judge others and see ourselves as better in some way. This is not attractive to anyone and doesn’t foster respect. Humility is the opposite of ego. It’s a mindset that supports seeing yourself as just as valuable, yet no more valuable than any other human being on the planet. Humility is a form of emotional neutrality.

When you intentionally choose humility, you remind yourself that you still have a lot to learn. If you can be your best, yet let go of the desire to be better than everyone else, your humility will carry you a very long way. When you can operate with the knowledge that the world doesn’t revolve around you, when you are able to withhold your judgment of others and work toward helping others grow and succeed, you’ve embraced the essence of humility.

The practice of humility is an essential daily exercise. It not only fosters personal growth, but it keeps your ego from over-reacting, which prevents arguments and curbs your tendency to be defensive.

DAILY MISSION: Humility can be practiced daily in every situation and interaction. Listen intently to others and put yourself in their shoes when they are talking. Remind yourself that you don’t know everything, so question with sincere curiosity, and most important, stop comparing yourself to others.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.