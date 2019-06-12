Honolulu police arrest Hawaii Kai suspect, 32, for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend

A 32-year-old Hawaii Kai man who allegedly threatened his 46-year-old girlfriend with a knife and restrained her from leaving their home was arrested Tuesday.
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, police said.
Police arrested the boyfriend at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He is being investigated on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.