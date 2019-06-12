Honolulu police arrest Hawaii Kai suspect, 32, for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend

A 32-year-old Hawaii Kai man who allegedly threatened his 46-year-old girlfriend with a knife and restrained her from leaving their home was arrested Tuesday.

The incident occurred between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

Police arrested the boyfriend at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He is being investigated on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.