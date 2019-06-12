 All lanes re-opened near Waipahu off-ramp after traffic accident
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2019
All lanes re-opened near Waipahu off-ramp after traffic accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 p.m.

Several lanes of the H-1 freeway heading west were closed by the Waipahu off-ramp this afternoon due to a traffic accident.

Honolulu police closed lanes 1 and 2 at around 3:50 p.m.

All lanes were re-opened at around 4:15 p.m.

