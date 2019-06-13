6-inch water main break closes Aina Koa Park in Waialae





A 6-inch water main break reported this morning on Halekoa Drive in the Waialae-Kahala neighborhood has resulted in the closure of Aina Kona Neighborhood Park.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews responded to the main break at about 10:30 this morning near 1317 Halekoa Drive, and are working on repairs.

Approximately 29 residential customers, as well as the park, are without service. Water wagons are available at 1381 Halekoa Drive and the corner of Aliikoa and Malia streets for use by affected customers.

The Board of Water Supply will provide updates, when available, on HNL.Info and its social media feeds @BWSHonolulu.