High surf expected on south shores Friday, while trades expected to remain through Sunday

Advisory-level surf is expected to arrive along south-facing shores from Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high surf is associated with a new, long-period, south-southwest swell, which is expected to begin spreading across the Hawaiian Islands later today and tonight. The swell should peak Friday afternoon through early Saturday, with surf likely reaching high-surf advisory levels for south-facing shores.

A record high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit was set in Honolulu on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 89 set in 1993.

Though it still feels hot and muggy, forecasters say high-pressure north of the isles will keep light to moderate trades in place through the remainder of the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A weak surface trough sliding by to our south will increase trade showers across the Big Island Friday night through Saturday night. Trades will increase slightly as the trough moves through.

Moderate to breezy trades should remain Sunday through early next week.

A small, reinforcing south-southwest swell arriving Sunday will likely maintain moderate surf along south facing shores into Monday. Small, northwest swells will likely produce a noticeable boost in surf heights along north and west facing shores from Friday through this weekend.

Strengthening trades are also expected to create short-period, choppy surf, which should increase gradually along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week.