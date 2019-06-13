Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Mahealani Cypher is a former president of the O‘ahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs and worked with Leialoha “Rocky” Kaluhiwa to coordinate the Ahupua‘a Boundary Marker program. Inaccurate information was reported in a story on Page A2 Wednesday.

Clarification

>> Kamana‘opono Crabbe is leaving as CEO of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs when his contract ends on June 30. An editorial on Page A8 Tuesday said he was resigning.