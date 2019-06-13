Parental Guidance: ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’

“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2”

>> Rated: PG for some action and rude humor.

>> What it’s about: Manhattan’s cutest and most rambunctious pets get up to mischief again in this animated sequel. The three interlocking plots, none particularly deep, create a solid piece of entertainment for all ages, if not a particularly revelatory one.

>> The kid attractor factor: The cutesy animal characters, humor and animation.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Don’t run away from life, run right at it.

>> Violence: Some perilous sequences of chases, action, fighting, etc.

>> Language: None.

>> Sexuality: None.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: Animated fun for kids of all ages, but toddlers and small children may be scared of the action sequences.