Honolulu police investigating robbery near University of Hawaii campus

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Kanewai Community Park near the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus Thursday night.
Police said two men met with an adult female acquaintance and her friend at the park between 6:55 p.m. and 7 p.m. when two adult male suspects arrived. The perpetrators allegedly brandished a firearm believed to be a rifle and demanded their belongings.
Police said the suspects and the two women fled with the victims’ belongings and their vehicle described as a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a Hawaii license plate SPT123.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
