Makakilo woman charged with attempted murder after husband stabbed in altercation

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her husband in Makakilo.
Unique N. Watson was charged Monday afternoon with second-degree attempted murder. Her bail is set at $250,000.
Police said a woman later identified as Watson and her husband, also 23, were involved in an argument shortly after 4:35 a.m. Sunday. The argument intensified and turned into a physical altercation.
Police said Watson stabbed her husband in the neck and shoulder with a kitchen knife.
Police arrested her at a Panana Street residence on suspicion of attempted murder. Officers recovered the knife from the home.
Her husband was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said his condition has improved to stable condition.
