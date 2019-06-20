Hawaii jobless rate stays at 2.8% for third straight month

Hawaii’s unemployment rate held at 2.8% in May for the third straight month, but the number of people in the labor force fell to the lowest level in more than four years as the state’s economy continued to lose momentum.

The number of people in Hawaii’s labor force, which includes those who are employed, those who are unemployed but actively seeking work and those who are self-employed, fell to 667,800 in May from 670,450 in the previous month, according to data released today by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. It was the lowest number in the labor force since there were 668,290 in October 2014. The number of people employed in May fell to 648,850 from 651,450 in the previous month. That was the lowest since 649,261 in June 2015. Labor force data is compiled from a telephone survey of households.

Nonfarm payroll jobs, which are calculated from a mail survey of employers, rose by 1,200 in May from the previous month. The largest gain was an increase of 400 jobs in education and health services. The trade, transportation and utilities category had the largest loss of jobs at 600, followed by leisure and hospitality at 500.