Burglary suspect allegedly shoots fire extinguisher at Honolulu police officer

A hotel burglary suspect allegedly fired a fire extinguisher at a Honolulu police officer Friday night and was arrested for investigation of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
A 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and another male reported that a 27-year-old man broke into their hotel room in Mapunapuna at 6:10 p.m. Friday, according to police.
An officer who arrived to investigate was then allegedly assaulted when “the suspect discharged a fire extinguisher at the officer,” according to Honolulu police.
No other details were available.
