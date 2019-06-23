TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Waiamanalo Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Waimanalo Beach Park.
MONDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled
PADDLING
Hui Wa‘a
Haleiwa Outrigger Regatta
At Haleiwa Beach Park, Saturday
Team Standings
Manu O Ke Kai 109
Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 52
Kaneohe 51
Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 48
Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 36
Waikiki Yacht Club 25
Hale’iwa Outrigger 20
I Mua 18
Kamehameha 18
Kalihi Kai 14
Waikiki Beach Boys 13
Pukana O Ke Kai 12
Kai Poha 12
Lokahi 10
Kamaha’o Canoe Club 8
Lahui O Ko’olau 4
Kumulokahi-Elks 3
Olelo O Ke Ola 0
Individual Results
Specials
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:31.40 (Saidee Pena-Maxwell, James Soto Jr., Gigi Wong-Mindoro, Hailey Mindoro, Makamae Waikiki, Matt Crump); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:30.88; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 2:39.03.
Mixed Men and Women 60
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:33.85 (Susie Giambalvo, Michael Coleman, Michael Knott, May Lapa, Linda Cox, Ron Barron); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:37.91; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:38.73.
Women 65
1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:07.65 (Debi Kelly, Yolanda Racca, Susan Luehrs, Gloria Butterworth, Dawn Peerson, Charlyn Sales); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:15.71; 3, Kai Poha 5:17.55.
Men 65
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:22.95 (Richard Nunes, Andrew Paragoso, Larry Sakamoto, Dennis Herbel, Unko Pauly Aio, Ronald DeSoto); 2, Lokahi 4:27.06; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:35.36.
Women 60
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:43.08 (Gina LeTourneur, Folly Murdock, Jennifer Smith, Jane Duncan, Annie Smith, Deidre M. Erickson); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:48.77; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:07.46.
Men 60
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:08.86 (Derek Leeloy, Ron Barron, Michael Coleman, Thomas Schlotman, Ed Kama, Benny Quitevis); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:17.17; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:20.94.
Women 70
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 6:06.41 (Geri Tavares, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Rosie/Loke Angeles, Coco Green, Georgia Campbell, Bea Anderson)
Men 70
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.03 (Shaka Madali, Vernon Ramos, Keoni Endreson, Ka’ai Fernandez, Leonard Lepine, Clayton Kaichi); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:52.03
Girls 12
1, Kaneohe 2:31.17 (Anuhea Pucan, Malie Kamanu, Maya Takushi-Geyrozaga, Paiper Garcia, Hailey Souza, Gina Aitken); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 2:32.95; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:33.65
Boys 12
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:15.61 (Makai Farm, Rayce Pactol, Kea Lerner, Brody Downham, Marvin Defreitas, Tai Driscoll); 2, Kalihi Kai 2:25.66; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:29.47.
Girls 13
1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:16.78 (Hayley Littlejohn, Blake Bowman, Bliss O Shea, Avalon Horne, Keegan Williams, Roma Lerner); 2, Kalihi Kai 2:19.90; 3, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:25.25
Boys 13
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:03.32 (Tyler Stephenson, Zander Manoha, Nalu Lewis, Ryan Miller, Joshua Asano, Leon Kendrick); 2, Kaneohe 2:14.30; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 2:16.56.
Girls 14
1; Manu O Ke Kai 2:16.31 (Kirah Evile, Janae Davis, Paris Apuakehau, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Shellcie Glasco, Kiani Amantiad); 2, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:17.19; 3, Kalihi Kai 2:19.45.
Boys 14
1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 1:53.55 (MaunaKea Ohia, Ty Comstock, Darren Cababag-Silva, Leon Kendrick, Zayden Gayagas, Jaycee Guerrero); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:55.84; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 1:58.29.
Mixed Boys and Girls 12
1, Kalihi Kai 2:18.77 (Zion Ioramo, Juliette Soares, Ioane Travis-Bagood, Gafa Ioramo Jr, Kahookeleikawaa Fox, Leialoha Fox); 2, Kaneohe 2:19.10; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 2:24.51.
Mixed Novice B
1, Kaneohe 1:55.55 (Blayz Bastatas, Nainoa Bayone-figueroa, Mark Baptiste, Dev Dolan, Yari Bonilla, Carissa Calkins); 2, Pukana O Ke Kai 1:59.76; 3, I Mua 2:06.61.
Women Novice B
1, Kaneohe 2:08.44 (Dev Dolan, Amber Sugioka, Miriam Fry, Terri-Ann Sakuma, Yari Bonilla, Carissa Calkins); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 2:10.35; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:15.51.
Men Novice B
1, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:22.76 (Nick Horio, Lorgan Pau-Tusi, Mike Clary, Mike Mc Hugh, Scott Ebert, Jacob Ayala); 2, I Mua 4:32.37; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:40.08.
Girls 15
1, Kamehameha 5:30.08 (Brandi Yap, Kaua Rillon, Mahina Monsarrat-Ohelo, Rachel Hartenstein, Kamaile Chang, Celina Taramasco); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:30.43; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 6:09.32.
Boys 15
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:22.01 (Christopher White Jr, Quentin Frazier, Frederick Pang, Cade Tanaka, Bryceson Pang, Dorian Golis-Bautista); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:39.04; 3, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:02.88.
Girls 16
1, Kaneohe 5:02.56 (Leila Figueroa-Kapahu, Mari Quinn, Sophia Sai, Jade Malina, Kale’a Polendey, Hoohila Kawelo); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 5:14.75; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:15.30.
Boys 16
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:15.42 (Kamualii Estrada, Caleb Ledesma, Quentin Frazier, Kalama Meyer, Christopher White Jr, Conner Furuta); 2, Kaneohe 4:26.32; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:27.38.
Girls 18
1, Kamehameha 4:45.21 (Karysa Inafuku, Arianna Radona, Haele Sato, Carly Yamada, Angela Pacheco, Rebecca Meyer); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:52.48; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:57.55.
Boys 18
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:04.14 (Cade Tanaka, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Nick Whang, Andrew Dunn, Behr Domingo, James Caporaletti); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:06.65; 3, Kaneohe 4:11.37.
Mixed Boys and Girls 18
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:39.07 (Lanaki Sanford Kalauli, Rodell Marquez, Samantha Richter, Miki Okuda, Jayna-Li Ledda, Joshua Jerzy Vallesteros); 2, Kaneohe 4:41.20; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 4:43.77.
Women 55
1, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:59.84 (Jojo Rasmussen, Jan Higa, Nikki Lynn Deheart, Debbie Cupp, Ruth Giffard, Joy Arizumi); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 5:11.03; 3, Kaneohe 5:17.24.
Men 55
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:06.71 (Derek Leeloy, Darryl Ah Mau, John Hoogsteden, Thomas Schlotman, Michael Knott, Benny Quitevis); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:17.44; 3, I Mua 4:21.92.
Women 50
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:00.40 (Branz Williams, Michelle Small, Kehau Bellefeuille, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Gail Beckley, Al Momoa); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:06.76; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:12.01.
Mixed Men and Women 55
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:30.85 (Darryl Ah Mau, Chana L. Dimmitt, Bridget Bourdeau, John Hoogsteden, Ed Kama, Kimberly Walsh); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:40.76; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:43.86.
Men 50
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:08.02 (Darrell Manlapit, Glin Nelson, Hiro Ito, Willie Silva, Spam Laupola, Dan Kaaekuahiwi); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:14.28; 3, I Mua 4:16.77
Women Novice A
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:42.88 (Jenna Kiejko, Kat Wilson, Crystal Kelii, Lili Taliulu, Jacquelyn Reed, Lisa Odland); 2, I Mua 4:59.47; 3, Kai Poha 5:04.71.
Men Novice A
1, Kai Poha 4:30.56 (Liko Katsutani, Randall Shiroma, William Parker, Aaron Taoy, Ryan Kamo, JJ James); 2, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:34.03; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:42.25.
Women Freshmen
1, Manu O Ke Kai 10:02.39 (Erica Adamczyk, Tracy Maddox, Varina Amantiad, Michele Sales, Angelica Gutierrez, Ivy Blomfield); 2, Kamehameha 10:20.85; 3, Lokahi 10:21.45.
Men Freshmen
1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 8:41.31 (Jared Alcantra, Eli Nakahara, Loren Pabila, Darryl Estrada, Justin Fujimoto, Stu Ledesma); 2, Kaneohe 8:53.74; 3, Lokahi 9:09.90.
Women Sophomore
1, Manu O Ke Kai 9:45.61 (Barbara Souki, Tracy Maddox, Molly Weppner, Hiilani Randles, Gordean Kaluahine, Ivy Blomfield); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 10:02.09; 3, Kamehameha 10:08.17.
Men Sophomore
1, Waikiki Beach Boys 8:41.61 (Elton Dubois, Tom Aukai, Lakela Duque, Patrick Nguyen, Carl Bayaca, Rich Richardson); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 8:50.85; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 8:53.59.
Women Senior
1, Manu O Ke Kai 14:17.99 (Erica Adamczyk, Varina Amantiad, Carla Vierra, Barbara Souki, Angelica Gutierrez, Sally Alejandro); 2, Kamehameha 14:23.83; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 14:35.96.
Men Senior
1, Manu O Ke Kai 12:27.29 (Mo DeFreitas, Thomas Pule, Desmond Kamakele, Christian Whittaker, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea); 2, I Mua 12:49.33; 3, Waikiki Beach Boys 12:58.57.
Women 40
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:46.64 (Kelly Godwin, Gordean Kaluahine, Eva Silva, Michele Sales, Carla Vierra, Catharine Griffin); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:51.72; 3, Lokahi 4:53.01.
Men 40
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 3:50.77 (Peter Fano, Mana Kamakele, Kelii Keaweehu, Matt Vossen, Jason Bellefeuille, Kahele Anderson Jr.); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:00.01; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.36.
Women Open Four
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:01.34 (Jerika Moniz, Ashley Lincoln, Jessie Higgins, Lei Okuda); 2, Kaneohe 5:10.48; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:30.44.
Men Open Four
1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:05.82 (Mo DeFreitas, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, David Fuga); 2, Kaneohe 4:14.33; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:14.83.
Mixed Men and Women 40
1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:12.97 (Matt Vossen, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Branz Williams, Mana Kamakele, Peter Fano, Al Momoa); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:16.97; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:19.14.
Mixed Men and Women
1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:07.78 (Jared Tangonan, Olana Chow, Ashley Lincoln, Lei Okuda, Ryan Sanford, Tyler Sanford); 2, Kai Poha 4:12.77; 3 Kaneohe 4:13.03
