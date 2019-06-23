5 places where you can soak in the benefits of hot springs

-
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE / 2001
The hot springs in Glenwood, Colo., has been attracting guests since 1888. Families relax in the pools of the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool complex.
Discover the ancient origins and healing properties of mineral hot springs. Here are five places where you and your family can soak together.
