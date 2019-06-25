Fox’s Sean Hannity,Tucker Carlson enjoy Trump rally ratings bonanza

LOS ANGELES >> Ratings figures show Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson enjoyed a ratings surge from last week’s 2020 Trump campaign kickoff rally.
Viewers watching last week’s event in Orlando, Florida, boosted cable star “Hannity” to a top 10 showing among both broadcast and cable programs.
According to Nielsen figures released today, Hannity’s rally coverage drew 5 million viewers and ranked 7th among all weekly programs.
“Tucker Carlson Tonight” landed at No. 14 with 4.5 million viewers.
While Fox News covered the hour-plus rally live and in full, it got relatively limited attention from competitors MSNBC and CNN.
Overall, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the most-watched show with 10 million viewers.
