KENDO leeward oahu

tournament

Sunday

at Mililani District Park Gym

Final results

Yonebu (8-11 years)

1. Leland Hara

2. Takeshi Saito

Shonenbu (12-15 years)

1. Devin Chung

2. Abigail Meijia

T-3. Zachary Yamamoto

T-3. Ken Foltz

Seinebu Open

1. Ai Fukuda

2. Tom Fukuda

3. N. Shimabukuro

Women’s Open

1. Z. Hiromoto

2. Aki Stachiewiez

T-3. Tina Kaku

T-3. Gina Kishimoto

Yudansha Black Belt Shodan-Nida

1. Y. Park

2. Kyle Fukuda

T-3. Jake Yamauchi

T-3. Keone Rivers

Yudansha Sandan-Yondan

1. James Okada (Cascade, WA)

2. Keith Hui

T-3. Lonny Hancock

T-3. Koyo Yancey

Yudansha Godan-Rokudan

1. Chris Goodin

2. Bryan Imanishi

T-3. Jack Yamada

T-3. Grant Matsubayashi

Yudansha Masters Sandan &

Over 50 years

1. Garette Matsumoto

2. David Kikau

3. Ken Sugano

Open Team Match

1. Mililani

2. Kenshikan

Parents/Kids Team Match

Parents 2, Kids 4

James Oka Fighting Spirit Award

Abigail Meija