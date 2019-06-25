TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
KENDO leeward oahu
tournament
Sunday
at Mililani District Park Gym
Final results
Yonebu (8-11 years)
1. Leland Hara
2. Takeshi Saito
Shonenbu (12-15 years)
1. Devin Chung
2. Abigail Meijia
T-3. Zachary Yamamoto
T-3. Ken Foltz
Seinebu Open
1. Ai Fukuda
2. Tom Fukuda
3. N. Shimabukuro
Women’s Open
1. Z. Hiromoto
2. Aki Stachiewiez
T-3. Tina Kaku
T-3. Gina Kishimoto
Yudansha Black Belt Shodan-Nida
1. Y. Park
2. Kyle Fukuda
T-3. Jake Yamauchi
T-3. Keone Rivers
Yudansha Sandan-Yondan
1. James Okada (Cascade, WA)
2. Keith Hui
T-3. Lonny Hancock
T-3. Koyo Yancey
Yudansha Godan-Rokudan
1. Chris Goodin
2. Bryan Imanishi
T-3. Jack Yamada
T-3. Grant Matsubayashi
Yudansha Masters Sandan &
Over 50 years
1. Garette Matsumoto
2. David Kikau
3. Ken Sugano
Open Team Match
1. Mililani
2. Kenshikan
Parents/Kids Team Match
Parents 2, Kids 4
James Oka Fighting Spirit Award
Abigail Meija
