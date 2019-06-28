Hot, muggy weather continues today with some relief on horizon

Muggy weather is expected to persist today, but relief is on the way, with the gradual return of trades from east to west across the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service said a low-pressure system west of the isles will continue to produce unsettled weather across Kauai County today. Elsewhere, east to southeast winds will produce some showers, mostly over windward and mauka areas.

The forecast for Honolulu today is mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and temperatures at 81 degrees Fahrenheit, with humidity at 72%. The heat index, a reflection of temperature combined with humidity, is expected to reach 93 degrees in the early afternoon.

A record high of 95 degrees was set in Kahului on Thursday, breaking the record of 93 set in 1981.

In Lihue, meanwhile, records were set in both temperature and rainfall. A record high of 88 was set in Lihue on Thursday, breaking the old record of 87 in 2017. A record daily maximum rainfall of 0.54 inches was also set in Lihue on Thursday, breaking the old record of 0.25 inches in 2010.

Over the weekend, forecasters said the low is expected to slowly drift westward, away from the isles, with drier air moving in from the east. Lower humidity, with the return of more normal trades, will spread from east to west.

The trades are expected to last through Tuesday before weakening on Wednesday.

A flash flood watch for Kauai and Niihau remain in place through this afternoon due to abundant rainfall that has saturated the ground over both isles. The state Health Department has also issued a brown water advisory for the entire island of Kauai.