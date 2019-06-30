H-3 to Kaneohe reopens after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire on the H-3 Freeway Sunday morning halted Kaneohe-bound traffic and sent two people to the hospital.

The fire occurred about 11:45 a.m. on the Kaneohe side of the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels.

The city’s Emergency Medical Service says an ambulance crew transported the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man, to the hospital in critical condition with burns on his body. The man’s passenger, a 57-year-old woman, went to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police rerouted traffic at the Moanalua Freeway entrance to the H-3. They reopened the Kaneohe-bound lanes about 2 p.m.