Man allegedly brandishes handgun in robbery of pizza delivery man in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery involving a suspect who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery man in Waikiki over the weekend.
Police said the culprit used counterfeit money to pay for pizza delivered by the victim, 48, in an area along the Ala Wai Boulevard at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
When the delivery man tried to retrieve his change, the suspect allegedly brandished the butt of a handgun. Police said the perpetrator fled with the food and change.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect remains at-large. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
