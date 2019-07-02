Police charge relative with quadruple family slayings in Ohio

WEST CHESTER, Ohio >> Authorities have charged the husband of one of the victims with the slayings of four family members in an Ohio suburban community.
West Chester Township police said today that 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh has been arrested. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four “on the ground and bleeding.”
A coroner said a man and three women died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.
Such violent crime is rare in the township of some 62,000 people, roughly 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
