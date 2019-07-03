2019 Ala Moana Center 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate with us! Ala Moana Center is commemorating 60 years in Hawaii with 60 days of festivities, savings, entertainment and events. Join us now through August 31.
Celebrate with us! Ala Moana Center is commemorating 60 years in Hawaii with 60 days of festivities, savings, entertainment and events. Join us now through August 31.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.