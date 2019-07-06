National Park Service officer involved in shooting at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

A National Park Service law enforcement officer from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon while attempting to stop a suspected car thief.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. in the park’s Kahuku Unit in Ka‘u, about an hour’s drive south from the HVNP main entrance. The driver of the stolen car fled the park and when the officer tried to stop the vehicle at Manuka State Wayside Park, an altercation ensued and the officer fired several shots, according to an NPS news release.

Hawaii County police and NPS are investigating the incident.

No other details were released.