Man who died after falling from freeway yet to be identified

A man who died either jumping or falling off the H-1 Freeway on-ramp leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is expected to be identified Monday by the city’s medical examiner.

Security at the airport saw the man, identified as a 25-year-old local male, around 6 a.m. Saturday climbing onto and walking along a guardrail on the on-ramp, the Honolulu Police Department said.

HPD was called but was unable to locate him when they arrived on scene.

It’s unclear whether he fell or jumped from the guardrail; police reports don’t indicate that he was being chased.

The man was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.