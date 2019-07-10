Hawaii island under flood advisory as heavy rain hits leeward area

A flood advisory has been issued for Hawaii island until 9:30 p.m.

“At 6:37 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain from Kona northward into the leeward Kohala mountain area. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service reported tonight.

Locations in the advisory include Kailua-Kona, Pohakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Puuanahulu, Honaunau, Kawaihae, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua, Honalo and Kohala Ranch.